In my Sunday column this week, I write about how the investment manager for the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, which is among the best-ranked in the country, has announced he'll retire next year. Bob Maynard has turned PERSI's investments around from losses and turmoil in the early '90s to where the system stands today.

“Our returns are in the top quartile across the board, of peer public funds,” he said. “By the way, that’s not a reflection of investing genius. It’s just not screwing up. We basically are a garden-variety 70-30 well-diversified institutional fund.” That means the mix of equities — stocks — and fixed income investments — bonds — is about 70% to 30%. “It’s more the people doing exotic and complicated things tend to lose money over time,” he said.

PERSI’s defined-benefit retirement pension will typically replace around 60% of a 30-year employee’s final average salary once they retire; the system also offers an optional 401(k) plan, which was added in 2001. Three sources: Employee contributions, employer contributions and investment earnings fund the system, with investment earnings by far the largest share annually at more than two-thirds.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

