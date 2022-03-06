In my Sunday column this week, I write about some of Gov. Brad Little's comments when met virtually with reporters last week for his annual on-the-record “Headliner” Q-and-A with the Idaho Press Club. He touched on an array of issues, from last-minute election law changes to full-day kindergarten to affordable housing.
Those topics are front and center for the Legislature right now; on Friday, two new bills were introduced in the Senate to make sweeping changes to Idaho’s voting rules and voter I.D. requirements, including banning ballot drop boxes, but make them effective July 1 rather than immediately, as earlier bills passed by the House sought to do.
That would impose the new rules for the November general election this year, but not the upcoming May 17 primary.
“It does concern me that you change the rules and a whole bunch of the electorate would not be aware of the change,” Little said.
“We should make it easier for people to vote and harder for there to be fraud there,” he said.
But the governor said, “I am concerned about changing the rules. There’s a whole lot of people of Idaho that are not going to be aware of it if they make a significant change.”
Other topics addressed range from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's address to AFPAC to a tent-encampment protest across the street from the Capitol to state vs. local control.
