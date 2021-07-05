In my Sunday column this week, I write about how, though it’s early yet — the primary is still nearly a year away — we’re now up to 11 candidates who have filed preliminary paperwork with the state to start fundraising for runs for governor in 2022. That includes eight Republicans, one Democrat, and two unaffiliated candidates. A few have just quietly filed the paperwork; some are perennial candidates who’ve as yet had little to say publicly. But some are making noise, and not just the two best-known publicly announced candidates, current GOP Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.
Two lesser-known candidates who are in the race and are staking out near-opposite political territory: Republican Ed Humphreys and Democrat Melissa Sue Robinson. Humphreys, 31, is a financial planner and state GOP official who has quit his job to run full-time for governor, and he’s been actively campaigning, raising funds, firing off press releases, and taking hardline conservative positions including an anti-Communist bent he says stems from his family’s history in the former Yugoslavia. Most recently, he called for the resignations of all members of Idaho's state Board of Education for issuing a new draft policy on diversity, inclusion and educational equity.
Robinson, 70, is a frequent candidate and the sole Democrat to file preliminary paperwork in the race as yet; she's previously run for the Legislature four times and for mayor of Nampa three times. She's making diversity, equality and education centerpieces of her campaign. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.