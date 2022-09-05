...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The tally for how much the Idaho Legislature has spent on a private legal team to defend Idaho’s abortion laws, in addition to the defense already being mounted in court by the Idaho Attorney General’s office, is now up to more than $100,000, and that’s only for billings through the month of July.
Also in my Sunday column this week: Rep. Nichols names sub, but then shows up; Reps. Skaug, Horman opposed 3% inflation factor for school funding boost; and Dems say "49th is better than 51st." You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.