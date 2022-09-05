Eye on Boise logo

The tally for how much the Idaho Legislature has spent on a private legal team to defend Idaho’s abortion laws, in addition to the defense already being mounted in court by the Idaho Attorney General’s office, is now up to more than $100,000, and that’s only for billings through the month of July.

Also in my Sunday column this week: Rep. Nichols names sub, but then shows up; Reps. Skaug, Horman opposed 3% inflation factor for school funding boost; and Dems say "49th is better than 51st." You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments