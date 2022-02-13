On the heels of a newly issued legislative performance audit raising questions about whether the state is complying with a constitutional requirement to “maintain adequate school building facilities across the state,” some state lawmakers are moving to make it harder to build a school in Idaho.
On Friday, over the objections of school superintendents, school boards, building contractors and more, a House committee voted 10-3 to advance a bill forbidding school districts from trying again to pass a school bond for 11 months if they fall short of the required 66.67% supermajority at the polls.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, the bill’s sponsor, said she wants to rein in “aggressive taxing districts” that she said are “trying to take advantage of the citizens.”
Among opponents speaking out against the bill was Quinn Perry, deputy director of the Idaho School Boards Association. On behalf of 500 elected school board members across the state, she told the House State Affairs Committee, “We have long advocated for other thoughtful discussions by this Legislature on the way that Idaho funds school facilities, because quite frankly the current methods are unsustainable.”
“However, this bill further impedes one of the only tools provided to school districts to fix old, dilapidated schools or build new ones due to community growth,” she said.
“We want to be partners with this Legislature in ensuring that our school buildings are a safe place for kids to go to school,” Perry told the lawmakers. “It’s my sincere hope that you’re also taking time to read the recently released report.”
She noted just some of its findings: That Idaho spends less per student on school facilities than all neighboring states, and ranks near the bottom nationally; and that it’s the only one among its neighboring states with a 2/3 supermajority required to pass a school construction bond.
The report was commissioned by the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, a panel of lawmakers from both houses and both parties, and completed by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations. It stretches for 103 pages, including appendices, and includes some startling findings.