The Idaho Legislature's bills for its private legal team it hired to defend a restrictive new voter initiative law continue to climb; they've now hit $179,476, to have the firm Holland & Hart argue in favor of the law alongside the Idaho Attorney General's office, which is defending the law on behalf of the state. Meanwhile, according to information obtained by the Idaho Press under the Idaho Public Records Act, the House has paid Holland & Hart a total of $436,898 for legal fees in all matters since Jan. 1; and paid the firm $541,685 to the firm in 2020. The Senate has paid the firm $256,043 so far in 2021; and $193,896 in 2020.
That’s a total, between the two houses, of more than $1.4 million since Jan. 1, 2020. No wonder this year's Legislature felt the need to approve a $4 million replenishment of the Legislative Legal Defense Fund from taxpayer funds.
Also in my Sunday column this week, the Idaho GOP surveys its members on hospital employee vaccines; and why an unpopular acronym has disappeared from government reports... You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press. And by the way, if you haven't subscribed yet, please do! We are now the largest print circulation newspaper in Idaho, and if you live in Ada or Canyon counties, you can have it delivered to your home six days a week, at a reasonable price, to enjoy with your morning coffee...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.