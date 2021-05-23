For the third time ever — and for the third straight year — Idaho lawmakers closed their annual session this year without passing the so-called “drop-dead bill,” the bill that extends thousands of pages of administrative rules into the next fiscal year. So, for a third straight year, the state’s executive branch is having to scramble to re-enact and re-promulgate all those rules again as temporary rules to keep the state operating beyond July 1, putting every single administrative rule back in front of lawmakers again when they convene their 2022 session next year.
“What makes this year a little bit different, too, is changes to rules don’t take effect until sine die,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director and administrative rules chief. The end of the legislative session each year is marked when each house adjourns “sine die,” or without a day to return. But this year, the House recessed until sometime between now and Dec. 31, while the Senate adjourned sine die.
“We’re currently talking to the Attorney General’s office about a path forward,” Adams said. “The most likely path is that we’ll republish every rule as a temporary rule starting July 1. That way, every rule remains in effect, and all of the changes approved by the Legislature this year would take effect on July 1 as well.”
Adams described the process as “lather, rinse, repeat.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke said the House and Senate are still at odds over a debate from 2019 over whether it should take both houses, rather than just one, to reject an administrative rule. “And frankly, we didn’t work very hard on resolving that disagreement this year,” he said. “Both the House and the Senate chose just not to take it up, and there we are. It is unfinished business.”
