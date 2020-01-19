In 2018, the Idaho Legislature’s Criminal Justice Reinvestment Oversight Committee met six times, and submitted five formal recommendations to the Legislature, including making changes to Idaho’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws. In 2019, under new co-chair Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, the committee never met at all. And it made no recommendations.
Lakey noted that he’s “fairly new” as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, a post he moved into a year ago, as is his House counterpart, Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who just became House Judiciary chairman this year. “We didn’t see any need for statutory changes in regards to the Justice Reinvestment Act this year,” Lakey said.
