In my Sunday column this week, I write about how Idaho state agency budget requests are coming in lower than usual. The Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee held its interim meeting last week, and reviewed requests that contained far fewer line-item requests to expand programs or services than is typical.
“We typically have about 400 new line item requests each year,” said Legislative Budget Director Paul Headlee. “And this year, there’s 113.” All the proposed new line items together carry a net cost to the state general fund of $447,200. “Usually it’s over $100 million,” he said. “It’s really a maintenance budget.”
Also in my Sunday column: The state's main rainy-day fund has hit a record high balance; a JFAC co-chair has praise for how Idaho's spent its share of CARES Act coronavirus aid; and Sen. Jim Risch says based on what he's learned on the Senate Intelligence Committee, he doesn't believe conspiracy theories that the COVID-19 virus was created intentionally.
