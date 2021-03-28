There’s been much talk from a certain group of House Republicans this year that studying things like institutional racism or white privilege “offends Idaho values.” That’s a quote from Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, describing a statement from Boise State University’s Department of Criminal Justice that said that racism didn’t end with the abolition of slavery, and instead is “infused into all of our systems and institutions,” and that “we understand the importance of our own individual and group anti-racism education.”
“This is the kind of social justice indoctrination we’re talking about,” Nate thundered during a Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee hearing. “I would like to be able to hold them accountable with their budget, without hurting the University of Idaho or other state institutions who may not be offending Idaho values to such a degree.”
It’s the same sentiment that was behind a new bill introduced by Idaho GOP official Ed Humphreys at a brief House Education Committee hearing on March 19, seeking to punish Idaho public schools, colleges or universities by removing part of their funding if they teach “racist or sexist concepts,” including that “the state of Idaho or the United States of America is fundamentally racist or sexist.”
Humphreys, who was given the podium by acting committee Chair Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, at a time when both the committee’s chairman and vice-chair were out with COVID-19, set up a video camera to film himself presenting the bill. Afterward, he proclaimed on Facebook, “We took a crack at the racist filth being taught to our students!”
But human rights advocates who have been working against racism and hate in Idaho for the past four decades say the push reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of Idaho’s experience with discrimination, hate crimes and more, from the state’s early history through its modern age.
“We’ve all been working in so many ways to promote civil and human rights,” said Tony Stewart, a retired North Idaho College political scientist who co-founded the Northwest Coalition Against Malicious Harassment and long has been active in Idaho’s human rights movement. “And to attack social justice? I just don’t understand. It almost makes me speechless that elected officials would do that.”
Leslie Goddard, former longtime director of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, was the commission’s attorney throughout the struggle with the Aryan Nations in North Idaho, a white supremacist group linked to numerous crimes and murders that finally was bankrupted in a civil suit over its members’ armed attack on a Native American woman and her son who drove by the group’s compound in July of 1988 on their way home from a wedding. The group’s crimes and harassment of local residents led to Idaho becoming one of the first 12 states to enact a felony hate-crimes law in 1983, along with numerous other legislative steps into the 1990s to target domestic terrorism and advance human rights.
“Now we’re trying to rewrite history and pretend that none of that happened, and none of it is still a part of us?” Goddard said. “That’s a big step backward, I think.”
You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.