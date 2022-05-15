After the Idaho House this year twice voted down a non-binding resolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sawtooth National Recreation Area, citing concerns about “federal overreach,” the cities of Stanley and Sun Valley passed their own resolutions. Others are in the works, including in Boise, and the Andrus Center for Public Policy will host a virtual conference on the SNRA at 50 on May 24.
Sun Valley’s city council unanimously passed its resolution on April 7. “It’s a special resource we have, and should be celebrated,” Councilwoman Jane Conard told the Idaho Mountain Express.
Stanley’s city council passed its resolution March 21, the week after the House killed the second version of the state-level resolution. Stanley’s city resolution celebrates the SNRA’s establishment “along with the enduring legacy of recreation opportunities and environmental protection that it provided for the residents of Stanley and the people of Idaho and the Nation.”
The House killed the first, Senate-passed version of the resolution celebrating the SNRA’s 50 years, SCR 117, March 9 on an 18-51 vote, after Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, objected to a line in it that she said she believed opened the door to supporting additional land-use designations in the state, and Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, warned darkly, “These little resolutions have agendas behind them many times.”
Sponsor Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, drafted a new version that removed that line, and told the House the SNRA includes 700 miles of trails, 40 10,000-foot peaks and more than 300 high-mountain lakes. Established in 1972, it “contributes significantly towards the economies of our rural communities in the area,” he said, and contains the headwaters of the Salmon, Boise, Payette and Wood Rivers. “Camping, hiking, backpacking, hunting, fishing, boating, rafting, cycling and photography are but a few of the pursuits recreationalists participate in in the area,” said Burns, who said he felt lucky to grow up with the SNRA in his backyard.
But the second version, HCR 51, also failed in the House, this time on a 22-45 vote, as Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, objected to the whole idea of honoring the SNRA, charging that the area “should be Idaho state lands.” Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, also weighed in against the resolution. The SNRA was created by a bipartisan act of Congress sponsored by Idaho’s entire congressional delegation.
Also in my column this week: Candidates roll out endorsements ahead of Tuesday's primary election. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.