He did it quietly, but Gov. Brad Little has signed into law the Legislature’s bill to shift $4 million from the state general fund this year to the Legislative Legal Defense Fund.
“There was always money in that account,” Little said when asked about his decision. “It was empty, and they needed some more money in it. So I signed it. If it was a smaller amount, I would’ve signed it too.”
Also in my Sunday column this week: Malek endorsed by Wasden and former Sen. Larry Craig; Little's line on tax cuts; and more. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.