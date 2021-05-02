Idaho’s next state Supreme Court justice will be just the fourth woman to serve on the high court in the state’s history. That’s clear already, even though the next justice hasn’t been named, because all three nominees forwarded to the governor by the Idaho Judicial Council this past week are women: Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Jessica Lorello; 4th District Magistrate Judge Diane Walker; and Deputy Attorney General Colleen Zahn.
The three were selected, after public interviews, from a distinguished field of eight applicants, half of them women, to replace longtime Justice Roger Burdick, who will retire June 30. Among the other applicants competing were former U.S. Attorney Bart Davis and current 3rd District Judge Thomas Whitney.
According to the National Association of Women Judges, in 2019, 21% of Idaho’s state court judges were women. That’s well below the national average for that year, the most recent calculated, of 34%; but up from Idaho’s 17% in 2018 and 12% in 2012.
Also in my Sunday column this week, Reclaim Idaho files a new initiative on education funding; and Simpson and Risch go to bat against non-dairy products labeled as "milk." You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.