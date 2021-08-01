Eye on Boise logo

In my Sunday column this week, I write about how, though there’s still more than six months before candidates can formally file, the GOP primary for governor next year has gained yet another hopeful and is now up to at least eight, with the entry of current Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw.

Also in this week's column: Another of the GOP hopefuls, anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, says he's "willing to set aside the campaign banner" for anti-mask protests; and a Daily Beast story focuses on ties between another of the GOP gubernatorial hopefuls, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and Idaho Freedom Foundation analyst Parrish Miller.

You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

