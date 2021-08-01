We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In my Sunday column this week, I write about how, though there’s still more than six months before candidates can formally file, the GOP primary for governor next year has gained yet another hopeful and is now up to at least eight, with the entry of current Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw.
Also in this week's column: Another of the GOP hopefuls, anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, says he's "willing to set aside the campaign banner" for anti-mask protests; and a Daily Beast story focuses on ties between another of the GOP gubernatorial hopefuls, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and Idaho Freedom Foundation analyst Parrish Miller.
