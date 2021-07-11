For the next three to four months, the central rotunda of Idaho’s state Capitol will become a noisy construction site, I report in my Sunday column this week. The entire rotunda, on every floor, will be closed off as immense, six-story-high scaffolding is constructed to allow delaminating glass in the highest reaches of the Capitol’s dome to be replaced.
The work even affects the basement, or “garden level” rotunda. There, heavy-duty reinforcements have been installed from floor to ceiling to support the first floor so it can take the weight of the scaffolding and an industrial materials hoist.
