Backers of major legislation to fund full-day kindergarten as an option for every Idaho school district have reluctantly given up for this year, but say they’ll press for the change next year, I wrote in my Sunday column. “It’s lost its momentum, is the best way to describe it at this point,” said House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls. “I think we’re going to have to get to full-day kindergarten."
"One of the reasons that I’ve supported it, I’ve not supported the idea of state-sponsored preschool until we get full-day kindergarten," he said. "And I thought maybe now was the right time to do it, when we’re emphasizing literacy.”
With Gov. Brad Little’s push for early literacy, Idaho schools have been getting increased funding for K-3 literacy efforts; numerous districts have funneled that into full-day kindergartens, along with funds from voter-approved supplemental tax levies, charging tuition to families, and other district funds. But the result is a patchwork. According to the state Department of Education, 88 of Idaho’s 115 school districts and 34 of its 67 charter schools offer at least some full-day kindergarten option.
HB 331, introduced on March 11, called for the state to pick up the tab for full-day kindergarten for districts that opted for it, at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million. Currently, the state funds only half-day kindergarten programs through the school funding formula; kindergarten attendance remains optional in Idaho.
Sponsors had a hearing scheduled, but pulled the bill in favor of a new version that would tap federal coronavirus aid funds to cover the new expenses for the first two to three years, along with provisions to make clear that school districts could no longer pass supplemental tax levies to fund kindergarten.
After an 18-day legislative break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, agreement on the new version of the bill fell apart. You can read my full Sunday column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; also in my column this week, state revenues beat forecasts again, and House members share school club tales.