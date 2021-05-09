As the legislative session nears its end each year, I have developed the habit of writing limericks as things go, so to say, from bad to verse.
It’s something I started roughly a decade ago as an alternative to the Capitol press corps’ “ugly ties” end-of-session tradition started by former longtime AP correspondent Bob Fick, as those old, ugly polyester ties were really uncomfortable on my neck. Since then, the tradition has been picked up by others, including the Idaho House, whose members now sometimes make their formal requests to waive the full reading of the bill they’re about to present in the chamber in limerick form, or in some cases, in Haiku (puzzling some onlookers – now you know!).
This year’s crop of legislative limericks was fairly light on my part, because for quite a while, even as I thought the end was approaching, events of this year’s session seemed distinctly unfunny. By the time lawmakers finished most of their business Wednesday, I’d penned seven. Some years have yielded a dozen or more.
