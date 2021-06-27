In my Sunday column this week, I write about how, with the arguments in the lawsuit challenging Idaho’s restrictive new voter initiative law as unconstitutional approaching at the Idaho Supreme Court, the latest court filings in the case focus on another issue: Statistics, including dueling statisticians from two different universities. Also in this week's column, a sad note as Mark Warbis, former longtime AP reporter and longtime government communications guy, dies at 63; and what was actually behind the mysterious audio glitch at the start of last week's education indoctrination task force meeting. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
