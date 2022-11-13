The most basic task of the Idaho Legislature is to set a balanced budget for the state, including all of its agencies. Traditionally, agency budget bills are set by the Legislature’s 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee after weeks of hearings, intensive examination and negotiations. They rarely change once the joint committee sets them, though they still need passage in both houses and the governor's signature to become law.
Yet this year, 20 major agency appropriation bills barely passed the Idaho House because a majority of GOP House members, who hold a large majority in the chamber, voted against them. Those bills, for agencies ranging from the Idaho Supreme Court and the Idaho Attorney General’s office to the Department of Health & Welfare and the Division of Human Resources, passed only because of support from minority Democrats, who this year held just 12 of the 70 seats in the House and next year will have just 11.
“They were only saved because the Democrats voted to save them,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. Some, she noted, “survived by only a single-vote margin.”
She’s concerned that the two announced candidates to be the next speaker of the Idaho House – current Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian – were among the “no” votes on the vast majority of those bills.
“It does draw into question whether our state is going to see the kind of ongoing governmental services that citizens have become accustomed to,” Rubel said.
