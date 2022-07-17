In my Sunday column this week, I write about how, as calls mount for the Legislature to address escalating property taxes, it's not among the topics for which legislative leaders have appointed interim committees or working groups — though it was in each of the past two years.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said Friday that there’s an “informal working group made up of House and Senate members that are working on property tax issues, but it’s informal. We haven’t appointed it.” That informal group includes only Republicans – Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Sens. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and Jim Rice, R-Caldwell.
Rice and Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, chaired the last property tax study committee, but both of them lost their re-election bids in the May primary.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is calling on legislative leaders to appoint a working group now, and is floating a new proposal to average property assessments over five years that he says could smooth out the big jumps many homeowners are seeing.
“While considerable attention is being paid to the 9.1% national inflation rate, the state is paying no attention to the unfair, unjust and undeserved property tax assessment inflation,” Gannon said. "A working group needs to be formed. We need to get to work.”
Rice, Grow and Moyle met with Treasure Valley mayors and other local officials on June 30 to discuss concerns about property taxes and changes that would work for Idaho cities. There, Grow said he’s been holding meetings with stakeholders such as the Idaho Farm Bureau, the Idaho Association of Cities, and the Idaho Association of Counties on the issue.
As reported in the Idaho Press, Grow told the gathering, “We’re trying to have a group that can actually move something and not get bogged down by so many ideas, so many conflicts and disagreements between the different groups that we can’t do anything.”
Formally appointed legislative interim committees, working groups and study committees are required to post notice of their meetings and follow the Idaho Open Meeting Law; they also typically include lawmakers from both parties and both houses. But Winder said that doesn’t apply to an informal group that hasn’t been appointed. “They wanted to try and get it worked out among themselves,” he said.
"We’ll see how they get through the next month or so and then decide what we need to do, if anything," Winder said.
