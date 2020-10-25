In my Sunday column this week, I write about how newly approved aid for families of Idaho schoolkids amid the COVID-19 pandemic is being snapped up quickly. Idaho’s state Board of Education reports that in just 48 hours, it had received 18,600 applications from parents for the new “Strong Families, Strong Students” program that will pay for computers and other services to help with their kids’ education during the COVID-19 pandemic, representing 38,289 schoolchildren.
The state allocated $50 million in CARES Act federal coronavirus aid for the new program, which will provide eligible families $1,500 per child, up to a maximum of $3,500, to offset new costs they face for education in the age of COVID, including distance learning. However, simple math suggests that if the state paid $1,500 each for 18,600 schoolkids, it would spend $57.4 million – more than it has available. The program just opened for applications on Wednesday.
Also in my column, a citizen researcher spotted something peculiar in campaign finance reports for three Ada County candidates: Multiple donations from companies all with the same addresses, which combined, exceed contribution limits. Boise Guardian blogger Dave Frazier published the findings, and after investigations by the county and state, the campaigns are refunding the excess contributions. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.