In my Sunday column this week, I write about how the oldest member of the Idaho House, Health & Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, was absent from floor sessions every day of the first week of this year's legislative session. Reached at home by phone on Friday, Wood, a retired physician, said, “No, I don’t have COVID. Nor do I want COVID. I’m fine, I’m doing fine.”
Wood said he was in Boise most of the week and was briefly at the Capitol on Tuesday, but avoided floor sessions because he's 75 and members were going without masks in the chamber.
"Obviously being in an enclosed area with a lot of people who aren’t wearing masks and aren’t, well, you know. We all know how respiratory diseases spread," Wood said. "And that’s a significant increase for spreading respiratory diseases.”
“So that’s why, just as a matter of prevention and caution,” he said.
Wood said he wishes all House members would wear masks in the chamber and committee hearings. “You will see me wearing a mask,” Wood said. “That’s what science tells us we should be doing.”
Asked what he thinks about how COVID safety has been handled thus far in this year’s legislative session, Wood said, “Well, suffice it to say that if I were king for a day, I would have done it different. But I’m not.”
Also in my column this week: The Legislative Legal Defense Fund gets replenished; and instead of the usual meet-and-mingle reception, a prominent lobbying group co-sponsored a free COVID-19 testing event as the session opened. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.