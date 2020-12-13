In my Sunday column this week, I write about how the vandalism of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise with swastikas last week touched a nerve for Idahoans. The memorial is not just any public park. The story of how it got there and why is one of Idahoans from all walks of life, and especially Idaho schoolchildren, coming together to stand up against racial hatred and anti-Semitism and in favor of human rights.
Also in my column, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin had no comment on why she declined to sign on to a GOP statement condemning the vandalism at the memorial and raucous protests at public officials' homes; and I list the most recent women to serve in the Idaho Senate GOP leadership prior to this year's election of Sen. Abby Lee as assistant majority leader, including four in recent decades, but none since 2001.
