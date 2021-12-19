In my Sunday column this week, I write about the importance of Idaho's two key open government laws: The Idaho Open Meeting Law and the Idaho Public Records Act, and how we can all ensure they work.
That means getting educated about these laws and how to comply with them, something that's important for government employees, elected officials, reporters and citizens alike. Coming up on Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 2-4 p.m., a free statewide virtual open government seminar will be presented by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Idahoans for Openness in Government, of which I'm president, to get the facts out and answer questions.
This session marks 50 open government trainings that Wasden and IDOG have hosted since 2004. IDOG’s open government seminars are recommended by the Office of the Attorney General, the Association of Idaho Cities, the Idaho Association of Counties and the Idaho Press Club.
You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it includes more information about how to participate and a link to register online.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.