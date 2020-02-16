Under current Idaho law, anyone who “takes up” a trespassing hog must write out three notices “in a plain, legible hand” and post them in three conspicuous places. Furthermore, when hogs are “running at large within towns,” it’s the duty of “any constable or peace officer” to “take up and impound” all those hogs. Under SB 1286, a bill now pending in the Idaho Senate, that 1880s-era law would go away. It’s part of a push from Gov. Brad Little that includes repealing more than 30 outdated sections of Idaho Code this year.
“We had gone through a major spring cleaning of our regulations,” said Alex Adams, Little’s budget chief. “He said, ‘Statutes could use a pretty good scrub, too.’”
