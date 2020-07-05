In my Sunday column this week, I take a look at which rules apply where, with Ada County having moved back into Stage 3 of reopening, plus shut down all bars and nightclubs, and the rest of the state in Stage 4. Also, there's some very good financial news for the current year's state budget in the June revenue numbers, which far exceeded forecasts, eliminating the need to dip into the state's rainy-day funds to balance this year's budget; and I take a look at who placed the ads about law enforcement and Black Lives Matter. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.