In my Sunday column this week, I write about how while Idaho still doesn’t have a nominee for its open U.S. district judgeship, on Friday the White House included an Idaho nominee for U.S. Attorney among a list of five new U.S. Attorney nominees for states around the nation.
President Joe Biden nominated Joshua D. Hurwit, who has been an assistant U.S. Attorney in Idaho since 2012; the current acting U.S. Attorney for Idaho is Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr.
Hurwit’s nomination, along with nominees for the southern district of Illinois, the middle and eastern districts of Pennsylvania, and the eastern district of California, now goes to the Senate for confirmation.
Also in my column this week, one proposed initiative for November's ballot has been dropped. It’s still too early to tell on the rest — the last day to gather signatures to qualify initiatives for the November 2022 ballot is April 30 — but backers of one on medical marijuana say they won’t be turning in any signatures. In fact, Joe Evans told Eye on Boise, they stopped gathering signatures a month ago.
Evans said the medical marijuana proposal, from a group called “Kind Idaho,” ran out of steam due to organizational issues. “We realized we weren’t going to hit the numbers, and we had burnt out enough of our volunteers,” he said.
Also in this week's column: After last week endorsing candidates in three top Idaho GOP primary races, the National Rifle Association has come out with two more: U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson.