Understanding the blizzard of data points that go into Idaho’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and how those play into decisions on whether the state’s met its criteria to move into each stage of reopening the economy, can be challenging — especially when the numbers seem to change or sometimes seem not to add up.
“We continue to make the choice to report the data as soon as we get it,” state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the Idaho Press. That means sometimes numbers are posted, and then they change the next day or the day after.
So this reporter sat down, virtually, with Jeppesen and state Epidemiologist Christine Hahn on Friday to talk data and criteria. I had lots of questions, which had been building up for the past two weeks; I got all of them answered.
“I understand the data is not easy to understand,” Hahn said. “We’re not hiding anything. We are professionals, we’re trying to show the data as it is. … I’m very proud of our metrics. I think we’ve made them workable.” She added, “We can keep tweaking them and working on them.”
Jeppesen noted that when numbers change, the department gets questions, with some concerned that changing numbers are evidence of “some conspiracy or something.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.