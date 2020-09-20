Kanye West isn’t the only independent candidate on Idaho’s November presidential ballot about whom there are eligibility questions. There’s another one: Rocky De La Fuente of San Diego. Here’s the issue: De La Fuente, a businessman and perennial candidate, also ran in the Republican primary for president in Idaho in March, garnering 637 votes.
And last week’s court hearing over the unsuccessful legal challenge to West’s ballot status brought out the fact that Idaho has not one, but two laws regarding “party disaffiliation” for independent candidates. The one at issue in the West case, Idaho Code 34-708, merely requires an independent candidate to declare that he or she isn’t affiliated with any political party.
The other, Idaho Code 34-704, is nicknamed the “sore loser” law and states that any candidate who runs in a party primary “shall not be allowed to appear on the general election ballot under any other political party name, nor as an independent candidate.”
Also in my column this week: The Idaho Botanical Garden gets a new 50-year lease with the state; and Tim Hill retires after 23 years as the chief numbers guy at the state Department of Education. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.