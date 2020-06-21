Support Local Journalism


In my Sunday column this week, I write about how the state's permanent Endowment Fund, which funds public schools and other state institutions, has rallied back from a big loss and currently is on track for a gain for the fiscal year; and how members of the state Land Board and citizens there to testify alike averred that they love McCall, as the board backed off on a plan to open up endowment-owned property in the area to development, instead opting for a detailed study first.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

