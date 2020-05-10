When the two Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate appeared on the “Idaho Debates” last week, they made various claims about everything from health care policy to endorsements to land management costs. In my Sunday column, I offer a fact check that shows some of those claims were on the mark, and some weren’t.
The two candidates are Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas; both are vying for the Democratic nomination in the May 19 primary to challenge GOP Sen. Jim Risch in November; Risch is unopposed in the primary.
