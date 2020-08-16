When he said during a legislative hearing Monday that “listening to experts to set policy is an elitist approach” and that he’s “fearful it leads to totalitarianism,” Sen. Steven Thayn didn’t expect his comments to go viral and show up in newscasts about Idaho across the country.
But he stands by his comments and doesn’t regret them, he told the Idaho Press.
“If you deconstruct what ‘listen to the experts’ means, some people take that to mean ‘follow my experts,’” said Thayn, R-Emmett, a fourth-term state senator who previously served three terms in the House. “I agree you have to listen to experts, but some people mean ‘blindly follow the experts I agree with,’” Thayn said. “There is no unbiased expert.”
Here’s what Thayn said during the hearing: “One of the things that I have heard in this pandemic that has bothered me is that there’s a lot of people who are willing to go back to school, go back to work, and yet we’re letting a few fearful people control the lives of those people who are not fearful.”
“What’s happening is that we’re having a standardized approach by people saying that we need to listen to the experts,” he said. “Listening to experts to set policy is an elitist approach, and I fear an elitist approach. I’m also fearful that it leads to totalitarianism, especially when you say, ‘Well, we’re doing it for the public good.’ America was founded on the idea that people weighed their own risks, did what they thought was best for their own interests.”
“… The role of experts should be to give us the best information they have, and we should weigh it,” he said. “They should never set policy.”
I talked with a couple of experts about Thayn’s comments, including a political scientist and a medical expert.
