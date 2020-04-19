Sen. Jim Risch, in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Commerce and an array of partners, is kicking off a “Support Local Gems” initiative, urging Idahoans to support local businesses by ordering take-out, buying gift cards, and posting supportive messages on social media. Risch, a former Senate Small Business Committee chairman, said, “We are a consumer society, and right now our small businesses are struggling.”
Asked if small businesses in Idaho would benefit more if Congress put more money into the Paycheck Protection Program — the federal initiative to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 with forgivable loans, which ran out of money after just 13 days, despite being allocated $349 billion — Risch said, “The answer is yes.”
