A new Idaho attorney general’s opinion requested by Sen. Jim Rice says Idaho could, without violating the state Constitution, change its tax assessment system to a replacement cost-based system, if lawmakers craft the change as an exemption.
“There is no foreseeable legal challenge of such a statute acted to exempt from property taxation any difference between the market value of a property and the value attained through a prescribed valuation methodology,” wrote Kolby Reddish, deputy attorney general. He cited the same section of the Idaho Constitution that requires property taxes to be uniform, because it also allows the Legislature broad discretion in allowing property tax exemptions.
Also in my column this week: A statewide poll shows strong opposition to Idaho regulating employer vaccine rules; and mask rules reimposed at Ada courthouse, except for the 3rd floor where county commissioners have their offices, amid surging delta variant cases of COVID-19. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.