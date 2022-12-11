Idaho 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson spoke out Friday, after taking flak for being the only member of Idaho’s congressional delegation to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act.
“I believe it is important to set the record straight,” Simpson declared. The bill “simply states that when two people are lawfully married in one state, that marriage must be recognized in any other state. This is current federal law, and the bill does nothing to change that.”
He said, “To me, suggesting that someone’s marital status depends on where they happen to live at that moment denigrates the institution of marriage. Can you imagine Micron trying to recruit an exceptional employee who has been married for several years and then telling them that when they move to Idaho, they suddenly won’t be married anymore? It is ridiculous to suggest that we ‘unmarry’ them when they cross the state lines.”
The bill, which passed the House Thursday with bipartisan support and headed to the president’s desk after also drawing bipartisan support in the Senate, codifies protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Both already are legal under U.S. Supreme Court decisions, but hadn’t previously been written into law by Congress, so that could change if the high court continues to overturn longstanding precedents, as it did in June when it overturned Roe v. Wade 50 years after the case was decided.
The House first passed the Respect for Marriage Act last summer, with Simpson voting in favor and Idaho 1st District Congressman Russ Fulcher voting against. Then, the Senate added amendments to protect religious freedom, drawing support from an array of religious groups including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, both of Idaho’s GOP senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, still voted against the bill.
Risch said he believes that marriage should be only between a man and a woman, as specified by a 2006 Idaho constitutional amendment that was invalidated in federal court in 2014. Crapo said he believed the bill would “federalize” marriage.
Fulcher didn’t respond to requests Friday for comment on why he voted against the bill as amended by the Senate. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.