In my Sunday column this week, I write about the latest guidance from Gov. Brad Little's office on public meetings during Stage 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho; and also report on contested leadership races that are shaping up in both parties ahead of the organizational session next month of the Idaho Legislature.
Here's what Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, had to say about why she's running against Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, for House Assistant Minority Leader: "My years of advocacy show me that Idahoans support investments in education, health care access and the other building blocks of the strong economy, but we can’t make these changes until we elect more Democrats, so I’m running for leadership because I want to work hard to get more Democrats elected all across the state."
In addition to contested races for House speaker and majority leader and Senate president pro-tem, another notable contested race is between Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, and Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, for Senate assistant majority leader.
You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.