...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
In my Sunday column this week, I write about how Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon has sent out repeated public statements in recent weeks blasting Republicans who support non-Republican candidates, including those disavowing GOP nominee for Idaho attorney general, Raul Labrador, and how that's drawn dueling statements from Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea, including questioning whether Moon herself supports her party's nominee for governor, or whether she's backing independent Ammon Bundy.
Also in my column this week: More AdWatch, with a new "Chaos in the Capitol" ad from Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful Terri Pickens Manweiler; the rundown on Idaho write-in candidates for the November ballot; and the details on two more "Idaho Debates" coming up this week, in the races for state superintendent of public instruction and lieutenant governor.