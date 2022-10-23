Eye on Boise logo

In my Sunday column this week, I write about how Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon has sent out repeated public statements in recent weeks blasting Republicans who support non-Republican candidates, including those disavowing GOP nominee for Idaho attorney general, Raul Labrador, and how that's drawn dueling statements from Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea, including questioning whether Moon herself supports her party's nominee for governor, or whether she's backing independent Ammon Bundy.

Also in my column this week: More AdWatch, with a new "Chaos in the Capitol" ad from Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful Terri Pickens Manweiler; the rundown on Idaho write-in candidates for the November ballot; and the details on two more "Idaho Debates" coming up this week, in the races for state superintendent of public instruction and lieutenant governor.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments