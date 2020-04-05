Now that we know that we actually will be having a primary election in May — it’ll be Idaho’s first-ever all-absentee ballot election, and final ballots won’t all be in until June 2 — it’s time to catch up on some candidate news. Idaho has three federal races on the ballot this spring: One Senate seat and both congressional seats.
