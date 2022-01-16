In my Sunday column this week, I report on how the Idaho Senate is launching a new remote-testimony system this legislative session for all committee hearings, including a new online sign-in system for anyone who wishes to testify, whether remote, in-person or in writing.
Meanwhile, the House is continuing to allow committee chairs the option of allowing remote testimony or not. House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane said his panel will allow it for all hearings, and will use the same signup system as the Senate.
Senate Secretary Jennifer Novak said Senate committee hearings will no longer have paper sheets for sign-ups to testify. Instead, the new online system can be accessed through a link at the bottom of every committee agenda, or through a QR code that will be posted outside the committee room or in the garden-level (basement) rotunda of the Capitol for each committee, next to the Senate elevator and near the Legislative Information Center.
People who scan the QR code for the committee they’re interested in will get the agenda and the bills in question, and will be asked to fill in information including their name; whether they wish to testify in person, remotely or in writing; whether their testimony is for or against the bill; and their address. After they submit their address, the system will automatically fill in their legislative district, to give lawmakers on the committees a sense of from where in the state they’re hearing testimony.
Novak said laptop computers will be set up just inside the doors of committee rooms for those who haven’t already signed up. In addition, anyone who doesn’t wish to use a computer or smart phone to register can go to the Legislative Information Center and get help registering to testify.
“We want to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to participate,” she said.
Also in my Sunday column this week: Few masks at the Statehouse; and lawmakers have formally adopted a revenue estimate for the coming year. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.