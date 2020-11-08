Though just two seats in the Idaho Legislature flipped from one party to the other in last week’s election, there will be lots more new faces than that when the Legislature convenes in January.
Statewide, there will be 17 new faces in the Legislature, thanks to general election decisions, results of the May primary election, and/or retirements of incumbents. In addition, four former lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse after absences of at least two years; and three current House members are moving across the rotunda to the Senate.
All told, that means 24 of the 105 seats in the Legislature — nearly a quarter — will have different occupants in January than they do now.
Also in my Sunday column: Idaho state tax revenues beat forecasts by tens of millions for a fourth straight month; and 12 House members will get new Capitol offices when lawmakers convene in January. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.