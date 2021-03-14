In my Sunday column this week, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane has filed initial paperwork for a run for Idaho Secretary of State in 2022, and current Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, who is completing his second term, says he likely won't run again. Also, a compromise moves forward on a fire-alarm bill sponsored by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa; and more amendments are said to be in the works for SB 1108a, the controversial budget-limits bill. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
