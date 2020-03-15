Eye on Boise logo

Debate in the Idaho Senate ground to a halt last week when something very unusual happened: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who was presiding, objected to a comment from Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, because she disagreed with it.

The Senate was in mid-debate on HB 409a, the Senate-amended bill to impose a three-year, 4% cap on local government property tax collections, when Ward-Engelking said she thought the bill didn’t fully address the problem, and that part of it is the state not properly funding education.

McGeachin interrupted her, saying, “Sen. Ward-Engelking, I would just object to that comment there, about improperly funding education.”

The Senate went at ease, and grim-faced members of both the majority and minority leadership, along with McGeachin, left to consult in a back office. Afterward, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “She has a certain degree of latitude.” But, she said, “It was unprecedented in my experience.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “There are going to be times that people say things she doesn’t agree with.” He said legislative leaders tried to use the incident as a "teaching moment."

