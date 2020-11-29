In my Sunday column this week, I write about former Idaho state Rep. Luke Malek launching a run for lieutenant governor in 2022, and announcing endorsements from more than two dozen prominent Idahoans, from current legislators to CEOs to mayors. Current Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin hasn’t yet announced if she’ll seek reelection in 2022; she’s been widely rumored to be considering a run for governor.
Also in this week's column: Another contested leadership race; why the new U.S. Secretary of State nominee's name is familiar; and the final word on this November's election turnout in Idaho. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.