There are various groups that research and rate state lawmakers’ voting records in Idaho, from the National Federation of Independent Business, which compiles voting records on small business issues; to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a right-wing lobbying group that opposes public schools and advocates disobedience to public health orders, among other stances. Now a new one has joined the mix, starting with the 2020 and 2021 Idaho legislative sessions: “Idaho Children Are Primary,” which has developed the “Kids Matter Index.”
The 501c(4) nonprofit has an array of advisory board members, ranging from former Idaho first lady Patricia Kempthorne to former state Rep. Jarom Wagoner, R-Caldwell, to pediatricians, business leaders and educators. It was co-founded by Dr. Noreen Womack, a retired pediatrician, and Diane Schwarz, a retired CPA from Boise, and operates entirely on small in-kind donations and volunteer work.
“We’re just doing the work,” Schwarz said. “We want to create conversations with legislators, both sides, people we agree and disagree with; we want to be able to provide some data,” including expertise on health care, housing, learning and more. “We want to bring that kind of expertise to the legislators, so when they are making votes on kids, that they are fully informed and have all the stats in front of them,” she said. “And then at the end of the session, kind of hold them accountable.”
The group researched 10 bills in the 2020 session and shared its rankings only with the lawmakers at the end of the session; this year is the first time it’s published its full Kids Matter Index on its website, idahochildrenareprimary.org.
