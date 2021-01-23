U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, who has served on the federal bench in Idaho for 26 years, will take senior status in August, meaning he’ll be eligible to take a reduced caseload and new President Joe Biden will appoint a new federal judge for Idaho. Winmill, 68, sent a letter to the president last week notifying him that he plans to retire from regular active service on Aug. 16, 2021, and assume senior status.
“It is my intention to continue to render substantial judicial service as a senior judge,” Winmill wrote.
His move will have the effect of increasing Idaho’s available judges once his replacement is sworn in.
“I can’t say that I felt like I was overburdened or overworked,” Winmill told the Idaho Press. “That had really nothing to do with it. But the District of Idaho needs help, and by taking senior status, we’ll effectively get another judge. I’m going to continue handling a full caseload, so we’ll go from two to three judges.”
He noted that when a district gets more judges, it also gets more staff. “So it’ll take some pressure off the clerk’s office as well,” he said.
“I think it’s almost unconscionable not to go senior as soon as I can, just to give the district some relief,” the longtime judge said.
