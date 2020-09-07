GOP state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth says House leaders want to spend “over $10 million on private offices for legislators to use three months out of the year.”
GOP House Speaker Scott Bedke calls that “ridiculous,” a “false claim,” and a “gross misstatement of fact.”
Ellsworth points to HB 289, an appropriation bill that passed the House handily in 2019 but died on a 17-18 vote in the Senate, that had a price tag of $10.6 million. Bedke says that had other things rolled into it, including the now-abandoned plan to buy back a bank building across from the Capitol, though that’s not specifically mentioned in the bill.
So who’s right? It’s complicated, but it appears that it’s Bedke.
