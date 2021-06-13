Since the violent overrun of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that left seven people dead, Greg Casey has been thinking a lot about what went wrong. Casey, now retired and living in Star, was the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and chair of the three-member Capitol Police Board overseeing security at the U.S. Capitol the last time someone was killed there in 1998: Two Capitol Police officers. He's never stopped thinking about it.
And while security reforms followed, the Jan. 6 insurrection followed an array of failures and lapses that Casey says point to the need for fundamental reforms.
Last week, two Senate committees released a bipartisan 128-page report entitled “Examining the U.S. Capitol Attack: A Review of the Security, Planning and Response Failures on January 6.” It found that officials had specific intelligence about the coming attack at least two weeks before the event, but a series of omissions and miscommunications kept that information from reaching front-line Capitol Police officers targeted by the violence. Among the failures: The National Guard didn’t arrive until 5:20 p.m., more than four hours after the Capitol was breached.
“I read the report,” Casey said. “It was a fair recitation of the obvious. Obviously the intelligence was bad, and that belonged to the FBI and DHS (Department of Homeland Security). Obviously the communication was bad. Obviously the command staff at that time hadn’t communicated to the field staff.”
“I think the officers did a tremendous job, they did extremely well, considering that they didn’t have command and control,” Casey said. “They were making this up while they were in the field, which should never have happened.”
“I don’t think the police failed,” Casey said. “I think the command staff and the political leadership failed.”
You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.