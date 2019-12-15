It’s been four decades since the Equal Rights Amendment fell three states short of the 38 needed for ratification to amend the U.S. Constitution, but the amendment is back in the news. In 2017, Nevada ratified the measure to guarantee equal rights for women. In 2018, Illinois did the same. And this month, a group formed in Utah to push for that state’s legislature to consider ratification.
Idaho’s role in this saga is an interesting one. In 1972, Idaho was among the first wave of states to ratify the ERA, approving it overwhelmingly – 59-5 in the House and 31-4 in the Senate. In the House, the motion to adopt was made by Rep. Terry Crapo, R-Idaho Falls, the late older brother of current U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo. But in 1977, the Idaho Legislature voted narrowly to rescind its ratification — one of five states to make that move. The resolution to rescind passed 44-26 in the House and squeaked through the Senate on a narrow 18-17 vote, amid multiple protests that such a move should require a two-thirds vote.
