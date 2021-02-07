In my Sunday column, I write about what constitutes an emergency for an Idaho lawmaker, who introduced emergency legislation on it last week. Hint: It's about park fees for non-Idaho residents that he feels have precluded him from easily getting a campsite reservation. Also in my column this week, I write about subs in the Idaho House; and how Rep. John Vander Woude, while long identified as R-Nampa, actually lives in and represents Meridian in Ada County. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
My Sun. column: For lawmaker, this is an emergency - a park fees bill...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.