In my Sunday column, I write about what constitutes an emergency for an Idaho lawmaker, who introduced emergency legislation on it last week. Hint: It's about park fees for non-Idaho residents that he feels have precluded him from easily getting a campsite reservation. Also in my column this week, I write about subs in the Idaho House; and how Rep. John Vander Woude, while long identified as R-Nampa, actually lives in and represents Meridian in Ada County. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

