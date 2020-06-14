For many years, Idaho lawmakers have staunchly resisted legislative proposals to join neighbors Oregon and Washington in holding all-mail-in elections, despite evidence that they increase voter turnout. A chief opponent for many of those years was Lawerence Denney, a Republican who served as speaker of the House from 2006 to 2012 and now is Idaho’s second-term Secretary of State — in charge of overseeing elections.
Denney now says his thinking has evolved — he’s no longer as concerned about the chief concern he raised back then, that mail-in voting would lead to increased voter fraud.
But Denney still doesn’t favor moving permanently to all-mail-in voting in Idaho — and wants the state to open polling places for the November election. Idahoans don’t want the change, he says.
Also in my Sunday column this week, former four-term Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador, the current chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, has registered as a lobbyist in Idaho for two out-of-state clients. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.