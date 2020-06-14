Eye on Boise logo

For many years, Idaho lawmakers have staunchly resisted legislative proposals to join neighbors Oregon and Washington in holding all-mail-in elections, despite evidence that they increase voter turnout. A chief opponent for many of those years was Lawerence Denney, a Republican who served as speaker of the House from 2006 to 2012 and now is Idaho’s second-term Secretary of State — in charge of overseeing elections.

Denney now says his thinking has evolved — he’s no longer as concerned about the chief concern he raised back then, that mail-in voting would lead to increased voter fraud.

But Denney still doesn’t favor moving permanently to all-mail-in voting in Idaho — and wants the state to open polling places for the November election. Idahoans don’t want the change, he says.

Also in my Sunday column this week, former four-term Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador, the current chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, has registered as a lobbyist in Idaho for two out-of-state clients. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

